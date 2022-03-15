Police on the hunt for man who allegedly threatened employee with a knife at Cameron Park

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed a takeaway shop at Cameron Park armed with a knife last night.

Lake Macquarie Police District Crime Manager Steve Benson said at about 7:30pm a man in his 40s went into a Subway on Stenhouse Drive. Police say he walked up to the counter and lifted up his shirt to reveal he had a hunting style knife down his pants.

The man allegedly demanded cash from the til which the employee handed over, then the man fled towards the Cameron Park Industrial Estate.

The employee was thankfully uninjured.

Police have been told he was wearing a flannelette hoodie, a mask and glasses.

Detectives are following up on inquiries this morning and calling for anyone who saw what happened or might have any dashcam footage from the area to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call Lake Macquarie Police.