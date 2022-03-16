Another boost for BAE Systems at Williamtown

BAE Systems at Williamtown is expanding again, with 55 new skilled jobs being created in the latest boost.

The NSW Government will be supporting the company through the $250 million Jobs Plus Program which will see an additional set of regionally focused bays built at the aircraft sustainment hub at Williamtown to manage aircraft from outside of the Hunter as the F-35 South-Asia Pacific Regional Depot.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the bays will be export focused to attract overseas aircraft and sustainment contracts from the region.

“This Australian-first facility will increase the number of international aircraft that can be maintained at Williamtown and make regional NSW more competitive for future defence export opportunities,” Paul Toole said.

“The NSW Government has already invested more than $16 million to develop infrastructure and skills in the Hunter region to strengthen its defence and aerospace industry, through the Astra Aerolab Defence Aviation Technology Precinct and the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the size of BAE’s supply chain meant more opportunities for local businesses.

“BAE Systems has more than 1,600 businesses as part of its supply chain. This investment will increase the number of workers and businesses operating here in the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, and drive benefits for the entire supply chain through enhanced networking, information exchange and skills development,” Taylor Martin said.

BAE Systems Australia CEO Gabby Costigan said Jobs Plus support is pivotal in maximising the sovereign capability we are developing in Williamtown to sustain the Australian F-35 fleet.

“The facilities developed here will be a beacon for global F-35 fleets operating within and near our region,” Gabby Costigan said.

“BAE Systems Australia will continue working with our supply chain partners in the Hunter Valley to identify and secure new opportunities that build on the solid foundation of leading-edge aircraft support we have developed over two decades at Williamtown.”

The jobs announcement comes after the Federal Government signed a new 10-year contract with BAE Systems Australia last month to provide fast-jet combat training in the Hunter and in Western Australia.

Image credit: BAE Systems Australia Facebook page