Iconic Tower Cinemas building offloaded by Event

Event Cinemas has finally offloaded the iconic Tower Cinemas building in Newcastle.

Built in 1976, the cinema on King Street closed in December 2018 and according to Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s half-yearly results announcement was one of a number of non-core assets sold off.

When the cinema closed in 2018 it sparked community outcry with locals very upset their iconic cinema would be no more.

Community Advocate Sinead Francis-Coan initiated the campaign following the announcement of the Cinema’s closure and had 7000 people sign a petition against the move to close the doors.

“Event Cinemas have been well aware of the community interest in this premises. The two main requests of this campaign have been for the Towers to remain as a cinema under different ownership/management and for Event to inform the community of their intentions,”

“At every step of the way I have attempted to communicate directly with Event Cinemas. I sent them the petition and an open letter and invited them to address a public meeting held in June 2019 which was declined. Given the interest we have expressed it was highly disappointing to learn of this news from an online report,” he said.

Image credit: cinematreasures.org website