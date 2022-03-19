Hunter’s Liddell Battery Project Powers Forward As AGL Wins Key Approval

The Hunter’s bid to become Australia’s clean energy powerhouse has taken a massive step forward.

AGL has won planning approval from the NSW Government for a 500 megawatt battery at the Liddell power station.

The proposed battery will be built in stages, with the first section expected to come online in 2023, the same year Liddell is due to wind up its coal-fired operations.

A similar transition is also in the works for the energy giant’s Bayswater site, which is slated for closure in 2025.

State Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean says he believes it is a good sign for the region.

“This planning approval is a big win for the Hunter, with the project expected to create up to 100 construction jobs and attract $763 million worth of capital investment.”

The Planning Minister agreed, Anthony Roberts saying the approval signifies a sunny future for the Hunter and will shore up energy supply for the nation as the power station closes over the next two years.

“This new battery is three times the size of Tesla’s battery in South Australia and will ensure our electricity grid continues to power on as coal-fired power stations power off,” Mr Roberts said.