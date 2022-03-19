Police Hunt Thieves After Alleged $10K BCF Haul

The search is on for a group of alleged thieves who made off with a boatload of brand new products from a store at Heatherbrae.

Police are trying to identify five people captured on security tape stealing from a BCF on Griffin Street, after cutting through a fence and breaking into a shipping container between 4.15am and 5.20am on January 9.

It is also believed they stole property owned by the local Bunnings.

In total they allegedly pilfered about $10,000 worth of gear, including tents, kayaks, portable fridges and other camping equipment.

CCTV images of the alleged offenders has now been released and anyone with info is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000