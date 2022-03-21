Irrawang Public School closed for the day following vandalism overnight

A pair of teenagers have been arrested over a fire at a school at Raymond Terrace overnight.

Emergency services were called to Irrawang Public School on Greer Street just after 10:30pm with reports of a fire, when they arrived, officers found two demountables alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended and extinguished the blaze, which destroyed the buildings and an inspection of other buildings found a number of classrooms had been broken into and vandalised.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station were they remain.

A crime scene has been established and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Inquiries continue.