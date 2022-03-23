Firefighting crews save Rutherford factory from blaze

A fierce blaze at a factory at Rutherford was quickly brought under control by a team of thinking Fire and Rescue crew.

When they arrived on the scene of the incident on Racecourse Road just after midnight on Wednesday morning, workers had already self-evacuated.

Faced with an intense amount of smoke bellowing from the facility, due to a wax melting machine catching on fire, crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze in less than three hours.

Acting Superintendent Cameron Wheatley from Fire and Rescue says it’s a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building other property being saved or destroyed.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW