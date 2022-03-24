Third Man Charged Over Armed Hold Up At Iron Horse Inn

Strike force detectives have laid charges against a third man after investigations into an armed robbery at a Cardiff hotel.

Staff at the Iron Horse Inn were confronted by two masked men brandishing a handgun and a meat clever just after midnight on January 25, 2022.

Police were told the robbers made off with a cash register in a blue Ford Falcon sedan on Main Road.

So far, Strike Force Hawksview has charged two men – aged 32 and 33 – over their alleged roles and they remain before the courts.

Fresh leads saw detectives make another break through yesterday afternoon.

Officers’ arrival at an Edgeworth home prompted a 27-year-old man to make a run for it, swimming through a nearby creek in an attempt to lose police before.

But he was quickly tracked down in bushland and taken back to Toronto Police Station.

Police will allege in court that the man was one of three responsible for the robbery in Cardiff earlier this year.

He is facing about half a dozen charges for armed robbery and driving with a suspended license and was refused bail to front Toronto Local Court today.