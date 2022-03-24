Two dead following horror crash on Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens

There’s been traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens on Thursday afternoon, following a crash between two cars and a motorcycle, resulting in a double fatality.

Police have confirmed the male motorcyclist and a female driver of a Toyota station wagon have both been tragically killed. They’re both yet to be formally identified.

A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

A male driver of an Isuzu suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

NSW Ambulance says five paramedics crews along with a specialist medical team including a Critical Care Doctor and Critical Care paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

A crime scene has been established and the cause of the accident will be investigated by specialist officers from the crash investigation unit.

A contraflow is currently in place on the highway between Viney Creek Road West and Viney Creek Road, with traffic directed to the southbound side of the highway.