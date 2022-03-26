Cessnock man facing court on 32 charges

A Cessnock man will face court on 32 charges after police slapped the man with another dozen this week.

The State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Lilley to investigate car thefts, several robberies at jewellers and business and other offences across Sydney between December last year and January 2022.

Two men were arrested earlier this year, a 30 and 35-year-old who were charged over their alleged roles in the crime and remain before the courts.

As a part of those investigations the 35-year-old who is from Cessnock had an additional 12 charges laid against his this week.

The charges include two counts of police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed – 1st offence, three counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, two counts of steal motor vehicle, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, steal from the person value more than $15,000, armed with intent commit indictable offence, commit s114 offence, having previous conviction, and destroy or damage property.

The man is now facing a total of 32 charges relating to his alleged involvement in the robberies which is will face in court again in April.

Investigations are continuing.