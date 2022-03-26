Police faced with “horrendous” scene after woman stabbed at a unit in Mayfield

Newcastle Police District officers were faced with a “horrendous” scene after a woman was stabbed at a unit in Mayfield last night.

Officers were called to a unit on Crebert Street at 10:40pm and arrived to find a 21-year-old woman critically injured laying outside her home.

Police and NSW Ambulance Paramedics tried to save the woman but tragically she died at the scene after suffering a number of stab wounds.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody.

A crime scene has been established and this morning police have commenced Strike Force Slant to investigate the incident.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey, Commander of the Newcastle Police District said police were confronted with a horrendous scene when they arrived.

“I just spent the last 20 minutes or so viewing the body worn footage and it was a horrendous scene, horrendous. I’ll declare this there was a 3-year-old child at that location,” he said.

“The child was located covered in blood but it appears thankfully that child is not injured and that child is being cared for by relatives.”

The man was on parole and has had appropriate interactions with police since being released.

“The male and the female are known to reach other, they were in a previous relationship. There is an AVO in play but the circumstances around what has occurred since he’s been recently released on parole are under investigation so its too early to say,” said Superintendent Wayne Humphrey.

The victims family have been informed and are “how you would expect them to be” as put by the District Commander.

A crime scene was set up at the Crebert Street unit and police are asking anyone who has information to contact Newcastle Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

If this story has had an impact on you, you can always find help by calling the Domestic Violence hotline on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Image credit: NewFM Newsroom/Jessica Rouse