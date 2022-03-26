Woman dies after alleged domestic-violence related stabbing at Mayfield

In some very sad news this morning, a woman has tragically died after an alleged domestic-violence related stabbing at Mayfield overnight.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to a unit on Crebert Street just after 10:30pm and arrived to find a 21-year-old woman critically injured laying outside her home.

Police and paramedics tried to save the woman but tragically she died at the scene.

The woman had suffered a number of stab wounds.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000