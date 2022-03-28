Cash splash for road and rail projects in the Hunter in Federal Budget

The Federal Government has splashed hundreds of millions of dollars in road and rail improvements on Hunter marginal and key seats ahead of the Budget being handed down tomorrow.

In the 2022-23 Budget there is $1 billion for the Sydney to Newcastle faster rail upgrade.

The new project will improve a ten kilometre section of rail tracks from Tuggerah to Wyong speeding up travel times between Newcastle and Sydney. The project will have funding matched by the NSW government.

$8 million has also been announced for planning for the New England Highway duplication between Muswellbrook and Singleton and $12 million for improvements to John Renshaw Drive between Beresfield and Black Hill.

$7.2 million will also be spent on planning for a Pacific Highway upgrade on Italia Road north of Raymond Terrace.

More to come.

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom/Jessica Rouse