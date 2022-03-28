Huge emergency service response at Ferodale accident

There was a huge emergency service response at an accident at Ferodale on the weekend.

The Port Stephens SES Unit responded to a serious car crash on the Pacific Highway yesterday afternoon with heavy and medium rescue vehicles and eight accredited Rescue Operators.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics worked to extract the driver with the help of the SES who used what is called a edraulic combi tool, cutters and jaws of life (spreaders) to remove 2 doors, b-pillar and bottom sill to create sufficient space to safely remove the casualty.

The NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Police Officers helped to remove the patient carefully from the wreckage as well.

The patient was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious, but stable condition via road.