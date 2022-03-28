Qantas lands in Newcastle from Adelaide today

The flying kangaroo lands at Newcastle Airport today with the first passengers from Adelaide.

One of Australia’s biggest airlines, Qantas, will connect Newcastle with Adelaide three times a week starting today.

80 passengers will arrive this afternoon on the first flight on the new year-round service.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the new route will help to address previously unmet demand between the two cities.

“Business and leisure travellers can now take advantage of a direct connection between Newcastle and Adelaide, saving time and a stopover,” John Gissing said.

“These flights will also encourage more visitors to explore the premier South Australian and northern New South Wales regions.”

“Qantas customers and frequent flyers will be able to enjoy our premium service on these new flights, whether it’s complimentary food and drinks, baggage or access to our Adelaide lounge.”

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom/Jarrod Melmeth