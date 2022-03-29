Plane grounded at Newcastle Airport following fire on board

Dramatic scenes at Williamtown on Tuesday afternoon — with a plane forced to land at Newcastle Airport after a fire broke out on board.

The pilot of the small passenger aircraft alerted authorities at about 12.30pm as a large amount of smoke began to fill the cabin.

Emergency services arrived and the plane touched down safely on the runway with the flames self-extinguishing.

Fire and Rescue crews and the RAAF’s Fire Brigade investigated and found it had been a small electrical fire in a lighting compartment.

Two crew and four passengers were assessed at the scene and were released without injury.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW