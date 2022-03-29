Police nab two alleged thieves at East Maitland

Police have nabbed two people allegedly involved with breaking into a store at Greenhills Shopping Centre at East Maitland.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say a phone shop at the centre was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning, the offenders allegedly smashed a glass door in the carpark to get in.

A number of items were stolen including new iPhones.

Yesterday, police were called to the rail corridor at East Maitland after reports of copper theft. They arrested one man, a 21-year-old at the scene and after a short foot pursuit found the second man, a 30-year-old, in a house nearby hiding in a cupboard.

Police searched that home and at about 3:30pm executed a search warrant on a Link Road home at Raymond Terrace.

Police allegedly seized a number of items including a Holden Commodore Sedan for forensic examination.

The two men have been charged with a number of offences including break, enter and steal and being in possession of stolen good.

Further charges are expected to be laid, the pair were refused bail and face Maitland Local Court.