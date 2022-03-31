Feedback sought on bulk waste collection shake up at Lake Macquarie

A shake up to the bulk waste collection in Lake Macquarie could save ratepayers half a million dollars over the next decade.

Council is seeking feedback on residents being able to choose the date of their twice-yearly bulk waste collections for the same two cubic metres of bulk waste

Alternatively, they will be able to get up to two vouchers a year to drop the same amount of waste – equivalent to a box trailer-load per voucher – at the Awaba Waste Management Facility. Or you could use both entitlements at once and dispose of up to four cubic metres of waste in one go.

It would be introduced in 2023.

Manager Waste Services Paul Collins said the proposed new system meant residents could get rid of their bulk waste when they needed to.

“Whether it’s home renovations, spring cleaning or moving house, there are many occasions where people would rather have bulk waste collected at a time convenient to them,” he said.

“This will enable us to implement bulk waste reuse and additional resource recovery initiatives,” he said.

“It will also reduce overall collection costs. We estimate it will save an average $500,000 a year over the next 10 years.”

Bulk waste in Lake Macquarie is collected in separate streams and picked up separately, with green waste turned into mulch and compost, e-waste dismantled and recycled where possible and mattresses also recycled.

In 2020-2021, Council collected 11,222 tonnes of bulk waste that went to landfill, and 1450 tonnes that were recycled.

Paul Collins said the community consultation period, open until 18 April, would help fine-tune the proposed changes.

Go to shape.lakemac.com.au/bulk-waste to have your say.

The proposed changes will not affect Council’s kerbside three-bin waste collection system.