Rain and wind continuing to lash the Hunter’s coastline

Rainfall is continuing to fall across the Hunter today, soaking already drenched ground.

The NSW SES issued their latest flood bulletin overnight with river level rises along the Wollombi Brook and minor flooding at Bulga.

Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of today which may cause further river level rises along the Hunter River and Wollombi Brook catchment.

The Wollombi Brook is likely to reach 3.4 metres today causing flooding across the low-lying areas of Broke and Wollombi.

Gale force winds are predicted along the entire coast of NSW including here in the Hunter.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of hazardous surf and damaging wind today and tomorrow.

Image credit: Singleton SES Unit Facebook page