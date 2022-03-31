Raymond Terrace man charged over sexual touching of teenager

Police have charged a Raymond Terrace man with the alleged sexual touching of a teenage girl.

Investigations commenced into the incident, allegedly involving a man known to her, earlier this month by Port Stephens-Hunter Police detectives who on Tuesday executed a search warrant on a home on Rosetta Way, Raymond Terrace.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with five offences including intentionally sexually touch child over ten years, procure child for unlawful sexual activity and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

He was formally refused bail before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday and will reappear on April 4.

Police say investigations are ongoing.