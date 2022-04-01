First of four units to shut at Liddell today

It’s the beginning of the end for the Liddell Power Station with one of its four units shutting down today.

Energy giant AGL is beginning to slow shut down of the site with the full closure scheduled to happen in April 2023. The remaining three units will stay operational over the summer months and close in April next year to make way for AGl’s integrated, low-carbon industrial energy hub that is set to include battery and solar projects.

The closure of the first unit will deliver an annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is equivalent to taking around 400,000 cars off the road.

AGL Chief Operating Officer, Markus Brokhof said the closure today is a significant moment in AGL’s energy transition.

“We announced the retirement of Liddell in 2015 and seven years later we are pleased to be in a position to begin the orderly and responsible closure and transition of the power station in line with our climate commitments,” Markus Brokhof said.

“As the power station nears the end of its technical life, we are focused on ensuring it continues to operate safely for our people while providing power reliably.”

“The transition of the Liddell site into the Hunter Energy Hub will continue to take shape between now and the site’s full closure next year,”

“Liddell has played a significant role in powering NSW for more than 50 years, but it has also been an important part of the Hunter Valley, supporting the community and providing jobs to thousands of people during its lifetime.”

“Furthermore, our partnership with the Wonnarua Nation will be essential for repurposing the site at the Hunter Energy Hub and our joint aim to ‘close the gap’, as well as acknowledging the traditional owner of this land,” he said.

As part of its Hunter Energy Hub, AGL has already announced a memorandum of understanding with Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Fortescue Future Industries to explore green hydrogen, a 500MW grid-scale battery and a hydro power station at Bells Mountain and two solar projects.

Earlier this year, AGL announced accelerated closure windows for its remaining coal-fired power stations of Bayswater in Muswellbrook (2030 – 2033) and Loy Yang A (2040 – 2045).