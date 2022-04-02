Newcastle Police pursuit leads to driver whose licence was disqualified until 2058

Newcastle Police say it was no joke when they caught a man driving with a licence that was suspended until 2058 on Friday.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Officers noticed a black utility speeding north along the Inner-City Bypass and signalled the driver to pull over, which they failed to do.

A pursuit was initiated and followed the driver as they drove at speed towards Mayfield West.

Following a tip-off from the public, officers tracked the driver down in Mayfield, after he dumped the car.

The 51-year-old was arrested and a search of the vehicle found prohibited drugs and knives.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences and refused bail.

A check of his licence found that it was disqualified until 2058.