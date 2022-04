Nothing’s going to stop a wild bull from bucking for long!

After two years the Hunter’s most popular rodeo is back!

The Dungog Rodeo returns with the Modern Motors bullrides, brand new arena lights and championship points up for grabs.

Check out Facebook for more and then get your tickets at the gate or listen to Richard King for your chance to win!

Easter Saturday, April 16 | Dungog Showground | Adults $20 – Kids $5