Millions more poured into the Muswellbrook Bypass project

The Deputy Prime Minister has locked in further funding for the Muswellbrook Bypass to ensure construction starts in 2023.

It’ll be an 80:20 split in funding between the Federal Government and NSW Government. Today Barnaby Joyce was in Muswellbrook to announce $268.8 million from the Morrison Government and $67.2 million from the State Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the new bypass will help make the Hunter region as strong as possible, as quickly as possible and slash travel times for everyone.

“Our Government is building the infrastructure that will make our nation wealthier and stronger,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The sooner our valuable commodities are loaded onto boats and sent overseas, the sooner we get paid and the stronger we become. That is why we are investing in this critical transport route.”

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the bypass would improve the driving experience for all road users.

“Between 11,000 and 20,000 vehicles pass through Muswellbrook each day, about 13 per cent of which are heavy vehicles,” Sam Farraway said.

“We will upgrade the currently predominately two-lane road, improving trip times and safety by avoiding numerous intersections, varying speed limits and nearby buildings with minimal setback from the road.”

The Review of Environmental Factors and concept design was displayed for community comment in November 2021, with the submission report due to be released in the coming months.

The project is expected to support 720 direct and 1,090 indirect jobs, and will create opportunities for local businesses and suppliers, delivering a significant economic boost to the Hunter region.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2027.