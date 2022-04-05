Police appealing for information about missing Lake Macquarie teen

Police are calling for public assistance to track down a missing teenager from Lake Macquarie.

17-year-old Bella Hilton failed to return to her Belmont home overnight and police are concerned for her welfare.

Inquiries indicate Bella was seen leaving an address at Raymond Terrace on Tuesday morning.

She’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165 and 170 centimetres tall, of solid build, blond shoulder-length hair and green hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

It’s believed Bella may be travelling in a silver 2007-model Mazda 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.