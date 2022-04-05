Two car smash at Salt Ash leaves woman in a critical condition

Six have been injured – one critically – following a two car smash on Nelson Bay Road on Thursday afternoon.

As of 5:30pm, the road is currently closed in both directions between Salt Ash and Bobs Farm, with diversions via Marsh Road after a Subaru sedan and Honda SUV collided head on.

A woman in her 70s in the SUV was trapped for some time before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

The five others – two men and two pre-school aged children – were taken by road to the John Hunter for assessment.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.