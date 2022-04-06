Labor promises $3 million upgrade for Singleton’s Alroy Oval

Labor has promised they’ll invest $3 million in an upgrade of Singleton Heights Alroy Oval.

The upgrade includes three full sized football pitches with a warm up area, a multi-use futsal/ basketball/ netball court, upgraded amenities building and car park, new playground, shelters and footpaths.

Labor says the improved facility will see Alroy Oval become Singleton’s home of football, following two big years which saw Singleton Strikers FC take out the Northern League One premiership in 2020 and celebrate its 50th year in 2021.

Labor’s candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi made the announcement with Deputy Mayor of Singleton Cr Tony Jarratt and local sporting representatives.

“Singleton makes an extraordinary contribution to Federal and State coffers, but we receive peanuts in return,” said Dan Repacholi.

“The people of Singleton deserve access to the same quality of facility that football players on Sydney’s North Shore get, and that’s what I’ll deliver.”

“Sporting infrastructure and things for our youth to do are two things that have been raised with me as I’ve spoken with people around Singleton Heights, and the upgrade of Alroy Oval will no doubt address those concerns.”

Image credit: Dan Repacholi