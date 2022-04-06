Newcastle Council working to assess the damage huge swells left in their wake

Newcastle Council is still assessing the damage along its 14 kilometre coastal zone after huge swells battered the coastline last week.

At South Newcastle Beach temporary fencing has been impacted by the surf and is currently being put back together by the contractors who will also pay for any costs associated with that work. Construction will get going again this week.

Work at the Newcastle Ocean Baths has started again as well.

Stockton isn’t a pretty sight, the tides reached Corroba Oval, Barrie Crescent Reserve and the Stockton Holiday Park.

All accessways at Stockton Beach were closed over the weekend but in some welcome good news, the accessway at Meredith Street is now open. Mitchell Street, from Flint Street to Stone Street will remain closed until the clean-up is completed.

Council said they’ve invested more than $10 million to combating beach erosion at Stockton and they’re working with the NSW Government on the necessary approvals to permit offshore sand mining to restore what has gone from Stockton.

Council is also in the process of developing its Southern Beaches Coastal Management Program which sets out a long-term strategy for managing future coastal hazards, such as inundation.

Council is asking the community to follow safety warnings and adhere to any signage while the remediation work is completed.

