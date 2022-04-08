Police Hunt For Trio After Elderly Man Threatened At Birmingham Gardens Home

A search is underway for three suspects after an elderly man was allegedly threatened during an aggravated break and enter at Birmingham Gardens.

Police established a crime scene at a home on Fussell Street after reports four males had forced their way inside around 4:20am.

Officers were told the 77-year-old resident was threatened with a hockey stick but not injured before his Kia Cerato was stolen.

Investigations led police to Jesmond, where four males were spotted standing next to a Kia.

Three of them fled but a 16-year-old was arrested and taken back to Waratah Police Station.

Police are still on the hunt for the other males.

Two are described as being of Caucasian appearance and clad in black hoodies.

A third is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.