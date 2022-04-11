Woman, Two Children Hospitalised After Tarro Car And Truck Collision

A woman and two kids have been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a truck at Tarro this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the New England Highway near the Hexham Bridge just after 11am to reports a woman was trapped inside a vehicle.

The woman in her 30s was able to be freed with help from NSW Fire & Rescue crews and was taken by ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital with a suspected broken arm.

Two children were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

It caused a major traffic headache well into the afternoon. Eastbound traffic was halted completely for about an hour with lanes closed. Those heading the other way were also impacted, with traffic reduced briefly to a single lane before all westbound closures were eventually lifted.

One eastbound lane remained closed until 1:30pm when the scene was finally cleared.