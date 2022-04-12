Munibung Hill management plan a step closer

A master plan for one of Lake Macquarie’s key beauty spots has moved a step closer.

Council’s standing committee last night recommended accepting the Munibung Hill Management Plan which includes a Concept Plan for the next 10 years.

Council owns 65.6ha of the 165ha of land on the site located at the northern end of Lake Macquarie. The site has been identified as an important landmark with the potential to be a popular recreational space for the growing community.

The plan is to restore natural areas and species over the next decade and stabilise slopes and steep tracks so they can be utilised.

Lake Macquarie Deputy Mayor Jason Pauling said last night he was confident the plan would guide the effective management of the site for years to come.

“The Management Plan for Munibung Hill recognises its position as a valued natural asset of our city, and is an important step towards providing increased recreational opportunities for our community across the site,” Cr Pauling said.

“I’d like to thank those who took the time provide feedback on the plan while it was on public exhibition late last year.”

Image: Lake Macquarie Council