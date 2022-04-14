Mark Latham talks George Christensen joining One Nation and Anthony Albanese “Gotcha moments”

Mark Latham discusses Politics with Brent Bultitude and discusses George Christensen joining Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party. Mark Latham talks about Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese having a couple of “Gotcha moments” with Journalists this week slipping up on his knowledge of important figures. Mark tells important issues that both Parties need to address for the May 21 Election.

