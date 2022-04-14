Medicare urgent care clinic for Cessnock if Labor is elected

If Labor wins the Federal Election they’ll be rolling out 50 GP-led enhanced Medicare urgent care clinics around the country, the first will be at Cessnock.

The idea of the clinics announced by the Opposition yesterday is that they will be open longer hours, seven days a week with a range of medical services to ensure you can see a doctor when you need one.

Labor said they will invest $135 million into the clinics.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was in Cessnock today for the announcement with Labor’s candidate for the Hunter seat Dan Repacholi.

Anthony Albanese said Cessnock desperately needs a clinic like what they’re promising.

“That’s why this commitment is very important for 50 of these urgent care centres and one of them is clearly needed here in the Hunter because of the pressure we’ve heard about this morning from frontline workers about the growing population and the pressure that’s on the health system,” he said.

“It’s important, its somewhere in between a visit to your local GP who you develop a relationship with, and the acute care that often is required in emergency departments.”

Dan Repacholi said Cessnock has everything you could ever want, and soon it could have more.

“This is a great thing for all of us,” he said.

“I’ve got two young girls, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, they play netball here in Cessnock. If they fall over and hurt themselves or one of their teammates or competitors do, they can get into these clinics and get the care they need without waiting five, six, seven or even eight hours at hospital emergency departments.”