Hunter records two deaths with COVID-19 overnight

Not a good day for our Covid reporting period in the Hunter region, with two people dying with the virus.

Health authorities say a woman in her 80s from Lake Macquarie and a man in his 80s from Cessnock have died with the virus in the reporting period to 4pm yesterday.

In the Hunter New England Health District hospitalisations have dropped in the last day to 71 people being cared for in hospital with the virus and two people are in intensive care.

The District is still at the top of the case list in NSW, recording 2,096 new cases of coronavirus in the last day.

Northern and Western Sydney aren’t too far behind.