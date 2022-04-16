Appeal to find missing 12yo at Aberglasslyn

UPDATE 7:45AM

In some great news to start your Saturday.

Missing 12-year-old Daniel Teterin has been found safe and well.

The boy disappeared at about 6pm last night while riding his scooter. NSW Police say he was found safe and well at Melville near Aberglasslyn at about 7 o’clock this morning.

EARLIER

Police are asking the public to help find a 12-year-old boy who was last seen riding his scooter in Aberglasslyn yesterday evening.

Daniel Teterin was last seen on his scooter on a bike track near his home on Cypress Road at about 6pm. He was last seen riding his scooter in the opposite direction.

His family haven’t seen the boy since and they’re concerned particularly due to Daniel’s young age.

Daniel is described as being of Caucasian appearance, slim build, approximately 150cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

He was riding a blue and gold ‘Dirt’ brand scooter.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000