Man in critical condition in the John Hunter Hospital after police dog attack

A man is in a critical condition in the John Hunter Hospital after suffering serious injuries during a police operation on the Central Coast.

The 27-year-old was reported missing to Tuggerah Lakes police on Friday, who commenced investigations into his whereabouts.

Just before 6pm on Saturday night, police received calls regarding the welfare of a man who was running in the Southbound lanes of the M1 near the Sparks Road off-ramp.

The driver of a utility vehicle whose mirror connected with the man when he swerved to avoid him also contacted police before the man ran into nearby bushland.

Officers attended the scene with the Dog Unit and established a perimeter to locate the man.

He was found by an officer attached to the Dog Unit about 10pm and during a violent struggle the police dog bit the man, causing severe injuries to his legs.

Paramedics treated the man, before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he is under police guard and in a critical condition.

The officer – a male sergeant – sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wyong Hospital for treatment.

A crime scene has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.