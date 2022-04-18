Ponga contract saga overshadows Knights loss to Dragons

The future of Kalyn Ponga at the Newcastle Knights has been thrown into doubt after reports the club had withdrawn his extension contract.

Newscorp reporting that the two had agreed to a five-year deal, which was pulled by the club on Friday.

During the post-match press conference, coach Adam O’Brien labelled the article as rubbish.

“It’s never ever been brought up to me once as the head coach.

“I don’t even know what the story is, I got it like ten seconds before I walked in here.

“Our CEO isn’t even in the country, he is in Hawaii,” Mr O’Brien said.

It’s not the first time Ponga’s future at the club has taken dominated a post-match press conference. Earlier this month the marquee signing met with Redcliffe Dolphins Coach Wayne Bennett supposedly about the fullbacks future.

It’s been no secret the Dolphins are keen on Ponga for their new team entering the competition next season.

The latest news overshadowed the Knights 21-6 loss to the Dragons in Wollongong on Sunday afternoon. Both teams were equally as desperate to overcome early season slumps, making it a good contest between the two.

St George kicked a penalty goal in the to get the scoring underway and from there it was almost tit-for-tat, until the clubs were drawn at 16-all, but it was the Dragon’s who steamed ahead from there.

Image: Newcastle Knights.