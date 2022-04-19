ICYMI: Labor will deliver MRI licence for Maitland Hospital

As the election campaign enter week two in Newcastle and the Hunter, the politicians are certainly pulling out all the stops.

Over the weekend Labor candidate for Paterson and incumbent member Meryl Swanson promised that if Labor is elected Maitland Hospital will get their MRI machine licensed and fully funded.

Maitland Hospital did apply to get their machine funded in 2018 but were unsuccessful.

Essentially the licence ensures the machine is covered by Medicare, without that the costs upfront are between $700 and $1500.

Inpatients and emergency patients have access to the machine at no cost, but external doctors can’t refer patients to use it.

There’s sure to be another list of promises and funding commitments this week. Labor and the Liberal/National Government are both in the Hunter again today.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan will be campaigning with Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson and Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell, meanwhile Shortland MP Pat Conroy will be talking telecommunications with Michelle Rowland the Shadow Minister for Communications.

More to come.

Image: Dan Repacholi for Hunter Facebook page