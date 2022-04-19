Putty Road closed for emergency maintenance

There’s emergency maintenance work starting on the Putty Road at Colo today.

After all the recent rainfall there have been a number of rock falls and landslips. In particular Transport for NSW will be undertaking slope stabilisation work on Putty Road near McDougal Drive.

It was already a bad patch with a lane closure there due to the risk of boulders falling on to the road.

Unstable boulders at the top of the slope will be removed and other loose materials that present a hazard. Workers will also create a step (flat area) at the top of the slope to improve slope stability and reduce the probability of further rockfalls.

The work should only take a week with Putty Road closed between Upper Colo Road, Wheeny Creek and Wheelbarrow Ridge Road, Colo Heights. Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and immediate local access for residents living within the road closure area.

Workers will be on site between 7am and 5pm.