Woman freed from tipped car after it tipped at Wallsend

Fire and Rescue crews have freed a woman from her vehicle after it rolled at Wallsend on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bunn Street about 2:25pm to reports of a car on its side. When they arrived crews found an elderly woman trapped in the vehicle with minor injuries.

The woman was extracted through the rear of the vehicle, after the boot was removed by using technical rescue equipment and operators.

Once the woman was freed, she was transported to the John Hunter Hospital with minor injuries, while the car was towed from the scene.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Wallsend.