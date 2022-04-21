News

Two police officers assaulted in brawl at Toronto

Two police officers were assaulted in a brawl at Toronto earlier this week.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to a home on Cary Street at about 6:45pm on Tuesday night following reports of a large domestic-related brawl.

When police arrived the group separated and a 24-year-old man and a 56-year-old were left in a physical altercation.

A third man, aged 26, attempted to hinder police when they tried to arrest the younger man.

After a short struggle the 56-year-old and 24-year-old were both restrained and arrested before being taken to Toronto police Station. 

The 24-year-old was charged with stalk/intimidate intend dear physical harm, common assault (DV), assault police in execution of duty, and resist/hinder police. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Toronto Local Court next week.

The 56-year-old man was charged with resist/hinder police, he was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court next week.

During the incident, two officers were assaulted, but thankfully neither required medical treatment.

