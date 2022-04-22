Second long weekend of double demerits in the Hunter

For the second long weekend in a row double demerits are again in force across this weekend for the ANZAC Day break.

NSW Police will be conducting another high visibility police operation with general duties officers, assisted by specialist police, including the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, PolAir, Licensing Police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Police Transport Command, to ensure the safety of the community this weekend.

During the Easter four-day weekend police conducted more than 186,000 random breath tests with 320 people charged with drink driving, 97 of those were in the Northern Region including the Hunter

Police continue to patrol metropolitan and regional areas, targeting high-risk behaviours, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

During double demerit periods, points apply for offences such as speeding, illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seat belt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.

For this year’s ANZAC Day Traffic Operation, double demerits will apply from midnight last night until 11:59pm on Monday 25 April 2022.