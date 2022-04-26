Firefighters Investigate Cause of Building Blaze At Adamstown

Local firefighters are sifting through the ruins of a fire-gutted property at Adamstown to determine whether or not the blaze which tore through it was suspicious.

The alarm was first raised at 4.31am on Tuesday morning, with almost a dozen fire crews from five stations descending on the single level building just off Park Avenue, which was fully engulfed by the time they arrived with smoke pouring from the roof.

They quickly established that it was abandoned and had been dousing the flames when the structure began to collapse in on itself, complicating the operation.

At one point there were fears the fire had jumped to a neighboring building, but after a search firefighters found no trace.

The main blaze was finally brought under control two hours later, although hot spots smoldered for most of the day.

Investigations are underway to determine what sparked the blaze and whether or not it will be treated as suspicious.