Eight weeks of roadworks on Cabbage Tree Road from today

From today there’ll be eight weeks of roadworks on Cabbage Tree Road at Williamtown for a multi-million dollar safety upgrade to be done.

The $4 million upgrade is being jointly funded by both the Australian and NSW Governments to improve safety along a 2.6 kilometre section of the road with the road being widened to have 3.5 metre travel lanes and 1.5 metre sealed shoulders, the road will be resurfaced, crews will be installing a wider painted centreline and new safety barriers and drainage will be improved.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the road is an important link to the Newcastle Airport and RAAF Base at Williamtown, which is used by about 8,862 vehicles each day including 1,772 heavy vehicles.

“Improving safety along this 2.6-kilometre section between Nelson Bay Road and Barrie Close is important for locals, business and tourists as there have been 11 crashes between 2013 and 2018,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

“This project will also help support about 40 jobs and provide work for 5 contractors over the next eight weeks.”

Works will commence Wednesday 27 April and carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays. A detour will be in place for westbound motorists from 6am to 6pm weekdays and Saturdays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add up to 18 kilometres to journeys, which is about 15 minutes travel time. Access will be maintained for residents, local businesses, school buses and emergency services.

Information about the project, westbound detour and traffic arrangements is available at nswroads.work/cabbagetreerd