Newcastle company secures $17.9 million Defence contract

A Newcastle company has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the Australian Defence Force.

Applied Virtual Simulation (AVS) won the $17.9 million contract for military computer simulation training software specifically developed for the Australian Army.

AVS Director Martin Carr says the platform will allow Army to train within an integrated virtual environment.

“Land Simulation Core 2.0 will be the most comprehensive modernisation of simulation technology in the history of the Australian Army. It will be a key enabler of Army’s Future Ready Training System.”

“The Army is making substantial investments into procuring new land combat platforms and it is essential that the training systems for these platforms are able to interoperate in order to achieve combined arms training effects. Land Simulation Core 2.0 will enable this by providing a suite of Common Simulation Software and associated applications which will provide a baseline for current and future simulators and simulation-based training systems.”

“AVS formulated our approach to delivering the CSS by selecting the best applications available from around the world including US based MAK Technologies and UK based SimCentric.”

“In addition to delivering the software applications, we will be creating hundreds of 3D models and mapping thousands of square kilometres of real-world terrain into the simulation. This will allow soldiers to train together whether they are using a simulator in a barracks environment or deployed to a field training area.”

The Assistant Minister for Defence, the Hon Andrew Hastie MP, congratulated Applied Virtual Simulation for securing the contract that represents a part of broader Defence investment in simulation for training and other purposes through multiple programs and projects.

“Soldiers and commanders will now have access to Common Simulation Software through various platforms to train in realistic and relevant settings, contributing to Army’s future ready posture.”

“The new software will be rolled out across Army’s Land Simulation Network over the next two years and includes military vehicle and weapon platforms,” Assistant Minister Hastie said.

Image: AVS website