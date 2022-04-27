Police on the hunt for offenders after police operation at Jesmond

Police are on the hunt for offenders after a police operation at Jesmond yesterday afternoon.

Police tried to stop a Lexus at Charlestown at about 3:30pm, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The Lexus was abandoned at a shopping centre on Blue Gum Road about 5pm and the two occupants fled.

A large search was conducted with the assistance of PolAir and the Dog Unit that lasted several hours.

The police operation wrapped up at around 8pm with the Lexus seized to be forensically examined.

It was then confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen from Merewether between Monday 11 April 2022 and Tuesday 12 April 2022.

Inquires continue to locate the driver and any passengers.