Lake Mac police on the hunt for Glendale attacker

Lake Macquarie Police have released images of two vehicles and a description of a man after a serious assault at Glendale last week.

The incident took place at the intersection of Frederick Street and Main Road, where a 54-year-old man was assaulted around 5:40pm last Saturday.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with police commencing investigations shortly after.

They’ve been told the man was in his white Toyota Camry when a male driving a dark coloured SUV stopped behind him and assaulted the man before driving away.

The suspect has been described as being Pacific Islander or Maori in appearance and may have been in the company of a woman.

Investigators would also like to speak with four males who rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Lake Macquarie Police.