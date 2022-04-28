Work Begins At Kooragang To Shore Up Fuel Supplies

Work is finally officially getting underway on a diesel storage project at Kooragang.

The sod is being turned at Park Fuels for the construction of their additional 30 Megalitres of storage.

It was announced last year as part of a $260-million investment by the Coalition to increase Australia’s diesel fuel storage.

Park Fuels CEO Brett Fletcher joined Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor to turn the first sod on the storage tank at the company’s Walsh Point terminal.

He said it marked a significant milestone for the future security of Australia’s fuel supplies.

“Diesel is the lifeblood of our heavy industries. It fuels our trucks, our mines and our farms, so by investing in strategic storage facilities like this one we are helping to safeguard domestic supplies during peak periods and emergencies, while also keeping costs down for consumers,” Mr Fletcher said.

The new tank, which will be built within the grounds of the state-of-the-art terminal at the Port of Newcastle, will increase diesel storage capability at Kooragang from 54 Megaliters to approximately 84 megaliters total.