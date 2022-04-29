Man charged over crash at Salt Ash that seriously injured an elderly woman

A man has been charged over a two-vehicle crash at Salt Ash that seriously injured an elderly woman earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to Nelson Bay Road near Marsh Road at 3:25pm on 5 April following reports a Suburu Sedan and a Honda SUV had collided head-on.

The 80-year-old female passenger in the SUV was trapped for a short time before being airlifted to hospital suffering serious leg injuries.

The 78-year-old man who was driving the SUV, and the 32-year-old man who was driving the sedan were all taken to the John Hunter Hospital via road ambulance for treatment on minor injuries.

Three passengers in the sedan, aged two, five and 31, were uninjured.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Following investigations, a 78-year-old man attended Newcastle Police Station where he was arrested yesterday.

The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving, and not keep left of dividing line. He was granted conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.