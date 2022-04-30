Expressions of Interest called for final three hectares of Honeysuckle HQ

The development of the final three stages of Honeysuckle HQ on the Newcastle waterfront has hit another milestone.

The Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation (HCCDC) with the NSW Government are calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from potential partners to undertake the creation of the final piece to the waterfront puzzle.

HCCDC Chief Executive Officer Valentina Misevska said the NSW Government was looking to create a new and vibrant destination, and an enduring legacy on the city’s last waterfront site.

“This is a city-shaping site and we’re looking for partners to help us realise our vision, which is a true mixed-use development with commercial alongside residential, cultural, retail and hospitality areas, complemented by public spaces,” Vaneltina Misevska said.

“It will be a place for the whole community, an exciting place to work, live and visit, and will encompass design excellence, environmental sustainability initiatives and Aboriginal heritage.”

The EOI will be guided by feedback received through a successful market-sounding exercise last year, with the best proposals going through a more detailed design process before a winning bid is selected next year.

Expressions of interest are open for 10 weeks from 28 April to 7 July 2022.

More details on Honeysuckle HQ: https://www.hccdc.nsw.gov.au/honeysuckleHQ